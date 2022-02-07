  • Home
  • News
  • Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 7 16:40

    Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt

    Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by 1,613

    Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between January 31 and bef 4 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,613 and totaled RUB 32,785 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

    The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

    North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 2,960 to RUB 33,490 pmt;

    Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,034 to RUB 30,220 pmt;

    Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,177 to RUB 29,993 pmt;

    Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 3,320 at RUB 33,610 pmt;

    Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,450 to RUB 45,930 pmt.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 7

18:12 MOL and partners set world records for time and distance in autonomous navigation with sea trial using large commercial car ferry
18:01 KSK Grain Terminal loaded first 100,000-ton grain vessel
17:38 Oboronlogistics completed multimodal international transportation of commercial cargo to Southeast Asia
17:05 BAWAT, Green Swan Partners and Monstrant Viam form a new JV, Freedom Ballast
17:04 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.2% in January’22
16:55 MSC Cruises reveales the details of the Winter 2022/2023 programme
16:40 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt
16:19 LUKOIL Group's hydrocarbon production in 2021 rose by 4.7% YoY
15:57 LUGAPORT terminal to welcome first railcars in June 2022
15:35 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore
15:08 USC to develop long-term development programme until 2035
14:43 Dan-Unity and Aker Carbon Capture CO2 to explore solutions for maritime transport of CO2
14:22 FESCO vessel delivers cargo for Indian scientific station in Antarctica
14:03 Esso Australia charters Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel to support decommissioning activities in Bass Strait
13:43 BHP and EPS welcome world’s first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier for bunkering in Singapore by Shell
12:33 Port Vanino completed dredging works aimed at recovery of design depth
12:11 Nor-Shipping 2022 to take place on 5 April
11:28 RF Government approves Concept for Development of Cruise Tourism in Russia until 2024
11:10 Sanmar Shipyards appoints three directors
10:29 Port of Oakland to invest in a renewed, smart and zero-emissions port
10:17 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Feb 07
09:30 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4

2022 February 6

15:31 Solstad announces new contract awards for its CSVs
14:21 Port of Dunkirk welcomes French industrial company Verrkor
14:09 Port of Cleveland announces 2021 tonnage numbers
13:32 DOF Subsea secures Esso Australia contract
12:53 Maritime NZ warns of the risks on the water this Waitangi Weekend
12:19 Belfast Harbour reports buoyant trading performance in 2021
11:57 USCG, partner agencies respond to grounded tug, barge
10:59 Carnival provides more updates to 2022 fleet deployment plans
10:48 Port of Oakland to invest, renew and grow green

2022 February 5

15:21 Strategic Marine completes acquisition of new shipyard in Singapore
14:37 Grandweld Shipyard hosts a keel laying ceremony for Robert Allan Ltd. designed TRAktor Tugs
13:51 USCG seizes 230 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island
12:34 DNV: Leading maritime cities playing a key role in the green and digital shift
11:49 OneOcean sells its business Bookharbour to Stanfords

2022 February 4

18:20 Air Products and the Hamburg Port Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:00 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 6.8%
17:37 ONE to launch new North China Straits service
16:53 Sergey Pylin appointed as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport
16:34 North Sea Port to build new quay at Quarleshaven in Vlissingen
15:52 WMU participates in project to enhance safety and energy efficiency of domestic ferry operations in Philippines
15:51 World’s first ammonia ready vessel delivered to ABS Class
15:14 Zvezda starts steel cutting for 7th Arc7 ice-class LNG carrier ordered for Arctic LNG 2 project
15:14 DNV awards first Type Approval certificate for 3D printing feedstock
14:21 Port of Thessaloniki starts new cruise season
13:55 AS Tallink Grupp reports 50.0-pct increase of passenger transportation in January 2022
13:13 ZIM to enhance its Latin America services
12:38 KN submits decision of acquisition of Independence to shareholders
12:10 For the second time in a month Sokhna port receives a “Ro-Ro” ship with a load of 2078 cars
11:51 Operation of FESCO's new regular marine service from CPV to ports of Japan provided by container vessel FESCO Yanina
11:30 Port of Sagunto volumes up by 25% in 2021
11:07 State bodies of Russia ordered to use Sea Port Portal for e-document management
10:39 Tazmar Maritime supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
10:20 HHI-EMD and MAN Energy Solutions sign 10-year licence agreement for TCT turbocharger series for two-stroke engines
09:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to rise on Feb 04
09:48 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:33 WTI futures settle above $90