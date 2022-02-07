2022 February 7 16:40

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 32,785 pmt

Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between January 31 and bef 4 rose week-on-week by RUB 1,613 and totaled RUB 32,785 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 2,960 to RUB 33,490 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,034 to RUB 30,220 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,177 to RUB 29,993 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 3,320 at RUB 33,610 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,450 to RUB 45,930 pmt.