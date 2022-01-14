2022 January 14 15:00

Rosterminalugol handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal in 2021, down 8% YoY

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal says it handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal in 2021, down 8%, year-on-year.

In 2020, Rosterminalugol handled 26.5 million tonnes of coal.

In 2021, the terminal handled 340 bulkers with average daily handling having increased to 72,000 tonnes, 4% more, year-on-year. The growth should be attributed to handling of Panamax and Post-Panamax ships accounting for 89% of the total handling (versus 80% in 2020). In 2021, Rosterminalugol exported coal to the Netherlands (37%), Brazil (14%), Morocco (13%), Germany (10%), India (10%) and other countries (6%).

In the reported period, the stevedore unloaded over 328,000 railcars. Despite the decrease of sullies caused by insufficient amount of the rolling stock and scheduled capital repairs at the networks of Russian Railways the terminal continued well-coordinated work at all levels. High results in the conditions of limited railway capacity should be attributed to efficient use of specialized equipment and introduction of the best available technologies.

Rosterminalugol is fitted the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines. The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

