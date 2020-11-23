2020 November 23 15:41

Vard secures contract for eight marine robotic vessels

Fincantieri subsidiary VARD has signed a contract for the design and construction of eight robotic vessels for maritime operations worldwide for Ocean Infinity, Fincantieri said in its release.



In partnership with the client, VARD has developed the VARD 9 60 design, a cutting-edge multi-purpose platform, allowing onshore remote control, and light crewed or uncrewed operations. With a length of 78 meters, the vessels will feature next-generation technologies to reduce environmental impact, such as fuel cells, being among the first of their kind to be prepared for a green ammonia fuel system.



The subsidiary Vard Electro has further developed its well proven SeaQ Integrated Automation System and SeaQ Power Management System together with the class society to allow for safe remote operations, and cyber-secure communications.



The contract marks the entrance of VARD in a new segment thanks to its renowned expertise in engineering and construction of leading-edge and eco-friendly units.

A broad range of suppliers and contractors in the Norwegian Maritime Cluster will be involved in the project, creating a positive spin-off effect in the region.



The eight vessels will be built at VARD’s shipyard Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, to be delivered from mid-2022 to 2023.



Ocean Infinity is a marine robotics company that deploys autonomous robots, typically in fleet formation. Using the power of technology Ocean Infinity’s mission is to thrive by delivering outstanding value for clients across all markets through finding the safest, most environmentally responsible, and highest value ways of operating at sea.

The series of eight vessels will expand Ocean Infinity’s newly launched Armada fleet, comprising the latest in technology and marine robotics including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated surface vessels. The new vessels are especially developed to serve as multi-role-vessels and will support Ocean Infinity’s operations worldwide from its control centers.