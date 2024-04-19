2024 April 19 11:50

Cavotec signs USD 5 million shore power order with global shipping company

Cavotec has signed an order for shore power with a global shipping company, valued at about USD 5 million. The order includes a substantial number of PowerFit shore power units, enabling vessels to connect to shore power with ease while docked. Deliveries are scheduled later this year, according to the company's release.

Cavotec’s PowerFit units represent a breakthrough in shore power technology, offering complete containerised solutions for high voltage vessel connections. By facilitating shore power connections, these systems significantly reduce air and noise pollution in ports.



Cavotec's solutions are today installed on cruise vessels, container ships Ro/Pax and Ro/Ro ferries. PowerFit is a complete containerised solution and includes all equipment for a high voltage shore connection: PowerAMPReel, high voltage switchboard, control panel, high/low voltage transformer and other auxiliary systems for ease of operations.