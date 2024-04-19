2024 April 19 09:38

Solar panels at the Port of Valencia will generate 22% of the energy it consumes

The Muelle Príncipe Felipe solar installation is now 100% operational. The infrastructure was connected to the electricity grid in a trial period in December and, since January 2024, it has been operating at full capacity, supplying an average of 3.5% of the energy consumed by the site.

The importance of this project is part of the decarbonisation plan of the Port Authority of València (PAV) which envisages an emission neutral port for the coming years. The start-up of this infrastructure is the first step towards converting the Port of Valencia into a 100% green enclosure. Specifically, this installation will generate 2,297 MWh/year and its first milestone was recorded on 1st January this year, the day on which it fed practically 100% of the energy required by the Port for its operation into the electricity grid.

In addition to the photovoltaic plant on the Club Náutico breakwater and on the Príncipe Felipe dock, another solar park will soon be added on the roof of the Valencia Terminal Europa vehicle warehouse. Between them, they will produce 22% of the electrical energy required by the site. Both projects are financed by the European Union’s Next Generation funds and the Spanish Government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

In total, the installation is made up of 2,290 photovoltaic modules that occupy a surface area of 6,420 square metres distributed over 850 linear metres of structure.



