2024 April 18 18:02

DEME wins cable installation contracts from Prysmian for IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems

DEME has been awarded two contracts from cable solutions provider Prysmian for the engineering and installation works for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore grid systems in the Netherlands, according to the company's release. This is the most extensive cabling award in DEME’s history and marks the company's first project involving Prysmian’s 525 kV HVDC cable technology, featuring increased transmission capacity.

The contracts exemplify DEME's integrated solutions approach, encompassing cable installation, landfall and rock placement, dredging, and marine infrastructure works. This includes the engineering and the installation works of two 12-km long 525 kV HVDC cable systems within the lake “Veerse Meer” and 126 km of 525 kV HVDC cable system offshore.



The works are scheduled to begin in stages from 2025.

IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 are offshore grid connection systems operated by TenneT that will link two future offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea to the province of Zeeland in the southwestern part of the Netherlands. The first connection will be operational in 2029, and the second in 2030.