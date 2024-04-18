2024 April 18 17:31

RINA awarded contract for Carnival Cruise Line 4th and 5th Excel-class ships

RINA has been awarded the contract to approve the design and supervise the construction of the fourth and fifth Excel class cruise ships for Carnival Cruise Line to be built at Meyer Werft shipyard with delivery set, respectively, for 2027 and 2028, according to the company's release.



The ships will be built on the same platform as their sisters, with the 180,000-ton ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and designed to carry over 6,400 guests and 1,800 crew.





