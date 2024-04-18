2024 April 18 15:24

LR to class Torghatten Nord’s hydrogen-powered ferry duo for Arctic sailings

Two hydrogen-powered passenger ferries ordered by Norwegian transport company Torghatten Nord are set for Lloyd’s Register (LR) class following Approval in Principle (AiP) awarded in August 2022. Designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company to operate in the challenging waters of the Vestfjordstrekninga fjord in the Arctic Circle, the two vessels will be built at Norwegian shipyard, Myklebust Verft.

At 117 metres long with a 120-car capacity, the duo will be the world’s largest hydrogen-powered ships, operating on green hydrogen at least 85% of the time. Operating at an average speed of 17 knots in often challenging conditions, the vessels will navigate the 278km-long Vestfjordstrekninga ferry route connecting Bodø, the islands of Røst and Værøy, and Moskenes.

A hydrogen storage unit onboard the vessel will feed gas to the fuel cells, creating electricity to propel the vessels and power their auxiliary systems, reducing CO2-emissions on the route by around 26,500 tons each year.

The alternative fuel newbuilds with biodiesel backup, bring together LR as the class society, owner Torghatten Nord, The Norwegian Ship Design Company, Myklebust Verft shipyard, systems integrator SEAM, and hydrogen supplier GreenH. The Norwegian Maritime Authority will flag the two vessels.

The H2-powered ferries join another set of LR-classed vessels currently being built in Norway; two construction support offshore vessels (CSOVs) are being built at Vard Langsten shipyard and will enter service late in 2025 or early 2026.





