2024 April 8 09:59

Manta Marine Technologies installs shore power systems for Finnlines’ Finnmaid, Finnstar and Finnlady

Manta Marine Technologies (formerly known as Yara Marine Technologies, YMT) has successfully completed installation and commissioning of onboard shore power systems for three Finnlines vessels: the Finnlady, the Finnmaid and the Finnstar, according to the company's release.



Manta Marine Technologies’ shore power team worked closely with Finnlines to minimise vessel downtime and ensure that the new equipment was installed as seamlessly as possible. The former worked to prepare the vessels for shore power, while Finnlines — in collaboration with the port authorities — developed a cable management system for the quayside.

The first phase of the installations took place in spring 2023 and involved some preparatory work being performed while the vessels were sailing, as well as when the vessels were alongside. The MMT team ensured that the detailed design was completed simultaneously and performed FATs. The initial power transfer trial took place onboard the Finnmaid at the Port of Helsinki in December 2023 and has demonstrated that the system performs exactly as expected.

“The installation took 10 months from start to completion on the first vessel, but this is due to specific long-lead items back in 2022,” explains Carl Fredrik Erikson, responsible for Manta Marine Technologies’ Shore Power Project Management, adding that installation times will be reduced due to shorter delivery time now.



This successful project was followed by the successful commissioning of the Finnlady in beginning of 2024, followed closely by the Finnstar.





