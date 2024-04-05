2024 April 5 14:43

Finnlines starts a new daily service between Sweden and Poland

Finnlines expands its route network and starts to operate with its freight-passenger ship Finnfellow on the route between Malmö, Sweden, and Świnoujście, Poland, on 10 April, according to the company's release.



Finnfellow, which sails under the Swedish flag, has a capacity for 440 passengers and around 3,000 lane metres for cars and freight. The ship has previously operated on the Malmö–Travemünde line.

Finnlines’ new route to Poland provides Malmö a direct connection to Continental Europe, in addition to the Öresund Bridge to Denmark and Finnlines’ Malmö–Travemünde route to Germany. This will also be a convenient way to travel to Poland from Sweden, Norway and Denmark.



The connection will be opened on April 10, there will be a daily departure in each direction, in the morning from Malmö and in the evening from Świnoujście. The ship has over 180 passenger cabins and passengers have access to a Finnish sauna, buffet restaurant, bar, children’s play area and a shop. On night departures it is compulsory to book a cabin. However, passengers can also book a bed in a shared cabin. Pets are welcome, but their owners must book a pet cabin for the voyage, also on morning departures.



Finnlines is a shipping operator of freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa, North and South America as well as Asia and Australia.