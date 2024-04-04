2024 April 4 10:56

APM Terminals and ENNA Logic invest in more than 60 pieces of electrical equipment for a new terminal in Croatia

When the Rijeka Gateway is fully operational in 2025, it will set a huge milestone for APM Terminals’ efforts to electrify its container handling fleet, according to the company's release. To meet the needs at Rijeka Gateway, APM Terminals and ENNA Logic have invested in more than 60 pieces of electric container handling equipment, meaning that all major container handling will be carried out by electric-powered assets, when operations start.

The first batch of new terminal equipment will arrive this July, coordinated with employee training in best practice implementation.



In total, investments of about 100 million euros will be made in equipment for the new terminal, which celebrated its groundbreaking ceremony in September 2023.

The full fleet of electrified equipment will comprise four STS cranes, 15 rubber-tyred gantry cranes, two rail-mounted gantry cranes, 28 electric terminal tractors and 14 electric vehicles.

At COP28, APM Terminals and DP World launched an industry alliance (ZEPA) to accelerate container-terminal decarbonisation. Research done in an industry white paper prior to the launch shows that battery-electric container handling equipment can become accessible, affordable, and attractive within 2-8 years, if all stakeholders are onboard.



Currently, APM Terminals is rolling out pilots in Aqaba, Jordan; Pier 400 and Mobile, USA; Barcelona, Spain; and SCCT, Egypt to explore possibilities and new solutions for electrification.