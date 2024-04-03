2024 April 3 10:22

GTT obtains two Approvals in Principle for cargo transfer operations between Very Large Ethane Carriers

GTT, the technological expert in membrane containment systems used to transport and store liquefied gases, has obtained two new Approvals in Principle (AIP) from the classification societies ABS and Lloyd's Register for cargo transfer operations between Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) equipped with the Mark III technology developed by GTT, according to GTT's release.

These approvals confirm the relevance of GTT's containment systems on board VLECs, with tanks of up to 105,000 m3, as a safe and cost-effective solution for the transfer of liquefied ethane, propane, butane, ethylene or propylene - regardless of the tank filling level.