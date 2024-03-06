  The version for the print
    Hoegh Autoliners secures significant Enova funding for two ammonia-powered vessels

    Shipping company Höegh Autoliners ASA have been granted almost USD 14 million (NOK 146 million) in Enova funding to use the alternative and sustainable fuel for two of their vessels, according to the company's release.

    Höegh Autoliners has a total of 12 Aurora Class vessels on order. The vessels transport rolling cargo such as cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment, as well as general solo cargo needing to be shipped.

    All 12 vessels are designed with engines that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-sulfur oil, and with an ammonia-ready certification from DNV. To use ammonia as fuel, the installation of an ammonia engine and an additional tank to maintain sufficient range are required.

    Therefore, Höegh Autoliners has applied for Enova funding for two of their 12 confirmed vessels to reduce the additional cost of this solution compared to a vessel that would be "ammonia ready".

    The company aims to use mostly carbon-neutral ammonia as fuel from the moment the vessels enter into service. It is expected that it could take some time before availability and price reach satisfactory levels, with a gradual ramp-up expected from 2027.

    These vessels will significantly contribute to the company's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040. Höegh Autoliners, as one of the first and few shipping companies globally, has secured access to the first ammonia 2-stroke engines delivered by MAN.

    Each of Höegh Autoliners' two planned ammonia vessels has been granted almost USD 7 million (NOK 73 million), with the total coming to almost USD 14 million (NOK 146 million)

    Höegh Autoliners already operates some of the world's most sustainable PCTC vessels, equipped with fuel-saving technologies. With the order of 12 zero-emission-ready Aurora Class vessels and the potential for conversion to run on ammonia, the company positions itself at the forefront of zero-emission international shipping.

    With a capacity of up to 9,100 cars, the Aurora Class vessels will be the world's largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers ever built.

