2024 March 6 10:58

Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks agreement for six quay cranes to service ULCV

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), Malaysia, a joint venture between the MMC Group and APM Terminals, has inked an agreement with Sany Marine Heavy Industry Co Ltd to procure six units of ultra large container vessel (ULCV) quay cranes.



ULCV quay cranes, boasting a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes each, will be specifically designed to handle the latest generation of ULCVs.

PTP is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) annually. The port delivers reliable, efficient and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is currently ranked 15th among the world’s top container ports.