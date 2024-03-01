2024 March 1 14:23

Fujairah bunker sales rise to five-month high in January 2024

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah climbed on both a yearly and monthly basis in January, rising to the highest level in five months.

Total sales excluding lubricants reached 674,632 m3 in January, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was up by 6% from a year earlier, by 2.4% from December's level and the most since August

January's sales were 8.2% higher than the average seen over the previous 12 months.

Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, saw conventional and biofuel bunker sales advance by 11.9% on the year but lost 2.9% on the month in January.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in January was $612.50/mt, down by 0.3% on the month and by 4.1% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in January was $617/mt, up by 0.8% from December's level but down by 4.3% from the level seen a year earlier.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained 0.9% on the month but lost 3.9% on the year to $637.50/mt in January