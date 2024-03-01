2024 March 1 13:24

APM Terminals announces maiden call of Nordics only direct service to South America

APM Terminals Gothenburg has welcomed the maiden call of a new service that will depart weekly to the US and South America, according to the company's release. Removing the need for transshipment, the Ecuador-NWC & Scan Baltic-USA from the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is the Nordic region’s first direct connection to South America. It offers a 27-day steam time to its first port of call in South America, Freeport in the Bahamas.

The new Ecuador-NWC & Scan Baltic-USA service calls at Klaipeda, Gdynia, Gothenburg, Bremerhaven, Felixstowe, Antwerp, Le Havre, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Freeport (Bahamas), Balboa, Guayaquil, Puerto Bolívar, Guayaquil, Cristobal, Moín, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Bremerhaven, and Klaipeda.