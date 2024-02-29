2024 February 29 10:24

LNG dual-fuel BYD Explorer No.1 visits Bremerhaven for the first time

BYD Explorer No.1, the LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessel operated by the world’s biggest EV maker BYD, docked at BLG AutoTerminal Bremerhaven for the first time on February 26, 2024, according to Offshore Energy.

The 7,000 CEU vessel embarked on its maiden voyage from the Port of Shenzhen in mid-January.



With its annual handling capacity of more than 1.7 million vehicles, the BLG AutoTerminal Bremerhaven ranks among the largest automobile terminals in the world. All the major shipping lines for vehicles regularly use Bremerhaven, and every year some 1,000 car carriers arrive at the terminal.



Built by CIMC Raffles, a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (CIMC), the newbuild is the first car carrier built at a Chinese yard that will transport domestically produced cars.

The ship was built for the US-based shipping company Zodiac Maritime and leased to BYD as the first of eight new units in the car maker’s ocean-going fleet.

With a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 38 meters, BYD Explorer No.1 has thirteen decks.