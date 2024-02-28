2024 February 28 13:48

Pier 400 in the port of Los Angeles upgrades its terminal operations fleet

Pier 400 in Los Angeles, operated by APM Terminals, has taken a significant leap towards sustainability with its recent shift to electric vehicles (EVs), marking an innovative upgrade in its terminal operations fleet. Investing nearly $1 million, the terminal has replaced 28 vehicles powered by internal combustion engines with the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 models, according to APM Terminals's release. This move aligns with the terminal's commitment to sustainability and adheres to the goals established in the 2017 update of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP), which aims for California ports to adopt zero-emissions technologies by 2030.



To accommodate the new EV fleet, Pier 400 has introduced a comprehensive charging infrastructure, including a Level-3 dual-port DC fast charge station and multiple Level-2 dual-port charging stations, with plans for further expansion.

The electrification of Pier 400's fleet not only significantly reduces CO2 emissions but also prioritizes safety within the terminal operations.



Pier 400 is one of five terminals worldwide committed to decarbonizing port equipment.