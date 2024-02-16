2024 February 16 17:38

CMB.TECH to build world’s first ammonia-powered container ship in partnership with NCL and Yara

CMB.TECH announces the order of the world’s first ammonia-powered container vessel in partnership with Yara Clean Ammonia, North Sea Container Line and Yara International through a 15-year deal, according to the company's release.

The vessel, to be named Yara Eyde, is a 1.400 TEU ice-class container ship to be built at Qingdao Yangfan Shipbuilding (Qingdao, China).

Expected to be delivered by mid-2026, the Yara Eyde is set to become the world’s first ammonia-powered container vessel. It will run on clean ammonia, serving routes between Norway and Germany.

The vessel will be owned by Delphis, the container division of CMB.TECH and operated by NCL Oslofjord AS, a joint venture between North Sea Container Line and Yara Clean Ammonia. The commercial operations will be managed by NCL’s existing set-up while Yara Clean Ammonia will deliver ammonia fuel to the vessel. The joint venture has secured a long-term CoA with Yara International for the freight of containers between Yara’s fertilizer plant in Porsgrunn, Norway and Hamburg and Bremerhaven in Germany. It is their aim to become the world’s first line operator to focus exclusively on ammonia-powered ships.

NCL Oslofjord chose to partner with CMB.TECH for its expertise in hydrogen and ammonia engines. This innovative project is an important milestone for the decarbonisation of shipping and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, demonstrating that clean ammonia can provide cost-effective and environmentally friendly maritime transport.



