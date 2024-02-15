2024 February 15 13:23

Finncanopus naming ceremony caps Finnlines' EUR 500 mln Green Investment Program

Finnlines celebrated a significant milestone with the naming ceremony of Finncanopus, the second hybrid freight-passenger Superstar vessel, in Naantali. This event marked the culmination of Finnlines' ambitious EUR 500 million Green Investment Programme. Katariina Nurmi, representing DB Schenker, served as the vessel's godmother, according to the company's release.

Arriving at Naantali, Finland on February 11, 2024, Finncanopus was officially christened on February 14, 2024.

Under its Green Investment Programme, Finnlines has introduced five new vessels equipped with cutting-edge eco-friendly technology. Three hybrid ro-ro vessels commenced operations in the summer of 2022, followed by the debut of the first Superstar hybrid ro-pax vessel, Finnsirius, in September 2023. Finncanopus, the sister vessel, is scheduled to enter service on February 16, 2024. These vessels, the largest ro-paxes in Finnlines' fleet, boast 5,200 lane meters for cargo and are certified to carry 1,100 passengers.



Finncanopus will join Finnsirius on the Finland–Åland–Sweden route (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär), departing from Naantali in the evenings and from Kapellskär in the mornings, with her maiden voyage set for February 16, 2024.



Finnlines is a leading shipping operator providing freight and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, and the Bay of Biscay. As part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world's largest operators of ro-ro vessels and Motorways of the Sea in Europe, Finnlines offers liner services to and from various destinations worldwide.