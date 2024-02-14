  The version for the print
  2024 February 14 17:06

    Aker Solutions awarded contract for feasibility study to transform Mongstad industrial site

    Aker Solutions has secured a contract from Equinor to conduct a feasibility study for the Mongstad Industrial Transformation project in Vestland county, Norway. The project aims to revolutionize the existing refinery site, significantly reducing CO2 emissions and establishing a new low-carbon industry cluster.

    The study will focus on identifying solutions to transform the site into a hub for sustainable energy production, with a key emphasis on safe, technically feasible, and economically viable options. This includes the development of a new greenfield facility to produce blue hydrogen from natural and refinery fuel gas, alongside a carbon capture and export solution. Additionally, plans involve the establishment of a facility to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from municipal solid waste, resulting in over 70% reduced emissions.

    Aker Solutions' consultancy will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study covering both new and existing facilities, integrating brownfield, greenfield, and third-party technologies to explore future operational possibilities. The project involves experts from Aker Solutions' Oslo, Bergen, and Mumbai offices, bringing together extensive experience in onshore and downstream project execution, gasification, CO2 storage, brownfield, and integration.

    Mongstad, currently one of Europe's medium-sized refineries emitting approximately 1.7 million tons of CO2 annually, is targeted by Equinor for significant emissions reduction.

  

