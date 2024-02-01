2024 February 1 15:57

GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas reach a new milestone in liquefied hydrogen transport

On the occasion of the Hyvolution Summit 2024 trade show, GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas announced the success of their Joint Development Project (JDP), which resulted in two Approvals in Principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas.

The first approval concerns the design of a cryogenic membrane containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2) developed by GTT. The second is for the preliminary design of a 150,000 m3 Large-Scale LH2 Carrier equipped with the GTT containment system.

These approvals are part of the JDP announced in April 2023, paving the way for the maritime transport of hydrogen. The ability to transport very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form, at -253°C, is one of the technological challenges to be met to establish a reliable, efficient and competitive hydrogen supply chain and, therefore, to enable an energy transition towards a carbon-free future.

Faced with these challenges, TotalEnergies, GTT, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas have joined forces to develop an innovative large-scale LH2 carrier concept. This collaboration testifies to the exceptional synergy between key players in French industry to meet the challenges of hydrogen shipping on a global scale. Each member has contributed specific expertise and know-how, demonstrating a collective commitment to finding solutions to the climate challenge:

TotalEnergies specified the design codes, the vessel's limits in terms of dimensions and capacity, the requirements for the propulsion mode and the associated CO2 emissions on the shipping routes envisaged;

GTT designed the membrane containment system and the cargo management system, taking into account the constraints associated with liquefied hydrogen;

LMG Marin developed the 150,000m3 vessel design, adapted to the specifications, operational profile and incorporating the membrane containment system;

Bureau Veritas carried out a risk assessment, reviewed the designs in line with the latest regulatory requirements, and ensured that they met Bureau Veritas rules.