2024 January 26 11:20

Ocean Infinity takes delivery of eighth and final ammonia-ready Armada vessel

Houston-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has taken delivery of the last in a series of eight new high-tech, ammonia-ready Armada vessels, according to VARD's release.



The vessel NB 941 was delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam on January 24.

Vard received a contract to design and build these highly advanced, 78-meter vessels in November 2020. The units are initially planned only to use a skeleton crew onboard, and in due course are planned to work with no personnel offshore.

In December 2022, Ocean Infinity took delivery of the first two robotic vessels that form part of the Armada fleet.

The vessels are prepared for green ammonia as a fuel with fuel cell and battery technology and are designed for an ultra-low carbon footprint.

The fleet is scheduled to serve as multi-role vessels, supporting Ocean Infinity’s operations worldwide from its control centers.



In February 2022, Ocean Infinity contracted Vard for the design and construction of a new series of six multi-purpose offshore vessels, all of which will be operated from shore and will eventually utilize green ammonia as fuel.

This order of the 85-meter, optionally crewed robotic vessels will take Ocean Infinity’s remote vessel fleet to 23 vessels – said to be the largest in the world.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery from Vard Vung Tau in 2025.