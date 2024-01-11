2024 January 11 10:46

GTT receives two orders for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in 2023, two orders for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC).

The first LNGC will be realised by the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean. This vessel will have a total capacity of 174,000m3, and will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

The second LNGC will be built by the South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries. This vessel will also have a total capacity of 174,000 m3, and will incorporate GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

These two vessels will be built on behalf of a Japanese ship-owner.