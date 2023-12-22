  • Home
  2023 December 22

    USD 390 million investment and new concession for Brasil Terminal Portuário

    Brasil Terminal Portuário (BTP) has been authorized by the Ministry of Ports and Airports and Santos Port Authority to operate at Port of Santos for an additional 20 years, according to APM Terminals's release. As part of the contract extending until 2047, BTP plans to invest R$ 1.9 billion (approximately USD 380 million) in the container terminal over the coming years. This represents one of the largest private investments in port infrastructure in Brazil in the last 10 years.

    The protocol for the renewal request was submitted in May 2021 to the Port Authority, with an initial commitment of R$ 1.5 billion (approximately USD 308 million). The process went through all required stages with transparency and adherence to regulatory frameworks, addressing information requests from authorities.

    The final vote by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) unanimously endorsed the process on the last day of 6th. With the authorisation of the BTP lease renewal on this date, the investment amounts were adjusted, and BTP will invest R$ 1.9 billion according to the initial commitment with the government, an amount that could reach a total of R$ 2.5 billion (approximately USD 514 million).

    The company's investment package for the increased operational capacity includes acquiring a new fleet of electrified equipment, new maritime defenses for the dock, gate automation, and an extensive civil construction plan for building adjustments.

    The quay capacity will be expanded with the purchase of four new and modern ship-to-shore cranes, bringing the total to 12 units, in addition to new defenses. At the same time, yard capacity will be expanded, especially in the reefer area, increasing from the current 2,128 to about 3,500 refrigerated outlets. Additionally, 27 rubber tyre gantry cranes and 46 terminal tractors will be acquired.

    The BTP lease contract was signed in 2001 (effective from 22/01/2007) for a period of 20 years, extendable for another 20, based on the Brazilian Ports Law (8.630/1993). In addition to the planned investments with the contract renewal, which now runs from 2027 to 2047, BTP has already accumulated an equivalent investment of R$ 4.6 billion (approximately USD 946 million) between 2007 and 2023.

    This was made possible by capital from its shareholders Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) and APM Terminals, with financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Of this total, R$ 257 million were allocated to environmental remediation, a project that addressed the largest environmental liability in port areas in the country.

    For the Chairman of the BTP Board of Directors and TiL Director, Patricio Junior, these contributions demonstrate the willingness of investors, such as TiL, to continue investing in Brazil and its business opportunities.

    APM Terminals Vice President for the Americas, Leo Huisman, emphasizes that the extension of BTP's contract was a priority for the company in Brazil.

    The contractual renewal of BTP will also encourage job creation in the Baixada Santista region. The updated expectation is that, during the extension period, the company will expand its workforce, hiring approximately 500 direct and 1,000 indirect employees during the construction phase. Currently, BTP has more than 1,500 employees in its permanent staff.

    In 2023, BTP completed 10 years of operations at the Port of Santos, reaching, in this period, the milestone of handling over 14.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) for both loading and unloading. The company received over seven thousand ships at its berths, connecting Santos to ports on all five continents, in addition to the Brazilian coast. Located on the right bank of the Port of Santos, BTP currently has the capacity to receive 3,900 trucks for loading or unloading every 24 hours.

    In operation since 2013, BTP - a private terminal for public use - has established itself as the largest container terminal in South America. 

    Located in the Port of Santos, the company was responsible for remediating one of the largest environmental liabilities in the country's port area.

    With 1,108 metres of quay, prepared to receive three new panamax class ships simultaneously, the terminal serves vessels with routes to all continents, also providing cabotage and feeder services.

2023 December 22

