2023 December 18 12:45

APM Terminals Elizabeth enhances operations with new super-post-Panamax cranes

APM Terminals Elizabeth announces the commissioning of two new ZPMC super-post Panamax ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, according to the company's release. The cranes have a 23-container outreach designed to accommodate both ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) and Neo-Panamax Vessels. The cranes have completed all testing and are ready to handle the largest ships calling U.S. east coast ports, capable of carrying up to 18,000 TEUs.



The two new cranes are the first of six that are part of a USD70 million modernization investment to complement the existing four cranes capable of servicing ultra large container vessels. By the first quarter of 2025, APM Terminals Elizabeth will have a total of 10 identical super-post-Panamax cranes in place, thereby enabling increased standardization of operations to lift standards of efficiency and reliability. The terminal already has four similar super-post Panamax cranes, bringing the total to 14 cranes operating along its 6,000-foot (1,829 meter) quay.



As of October 2023, the Port of NY & NJ has handled more than 6.5 million TEUs year to date, with APM Terminals Elizabeth accounting for nearly a quarter of the port’s container volume in the same period.

The new crane additions come on the heels of a USD200 million terminal improvement project. Upgrades included berth-area reinforcements, a modernized gate facility and trucker appointment system, and crane procurements that increased the terminal’s vessel lift capacity from 900,000 to over 1.5 million lifts annually.