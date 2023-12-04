2023 December 4 10:45

APM Terminals Gothenburg records highest volumes ever in Port's history

Shipping lines are reporting declining container volumes, but despite this, APM Terminals in Gothenburg is bucking the trend, according to the company's release. The terminal reported more than 215,000 TEU for the third quarter, its highest quarterly volume of containers ever - more than 15,000 higher than the previous record in 2011. At the same time, the terminal has maintained a consistently high level of service for its customers.

The biggest impact on volumes in Sweden are decreasing imports, as a consequence of inflation, a weak krona and more restrained household consumption. At the same time, exports are booming, especially of timber products and from basic industries, where efficient and environmentally friendly logistics solutions are high up on export companies’ wish lists. This development makes APM Terminals Gothenburg an attractive choice for export companies, and this is clearly reflected in container volumes.





