2023 December 4 09:18

Beringpromugol in Chukotka boosts ten-month coal production by 15% to 1.3 million tonnes

The company plans to increase coal volume next year to 2 million tonnes



Beringpromugol produced more than 1.3 million tonnes of coal at the Fandyushkinskoye Pole deposit based in Chukotka Autonomous Okrug in January-October 2023, the regional governor Vladislav Kuznetsov said on his Telegram messenger channel.



A year earlier, Beringpromugol produced 1.13 million tonnes as of the end of October. So, this year result was up 15% year-on-year.



Brown coal production in the district during the reporting period increased by 23% reaching 108,000 tonnes.



Beringpromugol is a company-resident of the Chukotka Advanced Social Economic Development territory (ASEZ), a primary supplier of coal to the settlements of the district and exporter of the commodity to the APR countries. Coal is exported through the Port of Beringovsky located in the northern part of the Bering Sea on the southwestern shore of the Anadyr Bay. For the first time coal exports via the port exceeded 1 million tonnes in 2022.



Earlier this year, the Chukotka authorities announced thatBeringpromugol is set to increase coal production to 2 million tonnes in 2024.