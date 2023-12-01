2023 December 1 16:31

GTT and COSCO shipping sign an agreement for the construction of GTT Membrane Containment Systems

GTT has signed a Technical Assistance and License Agreement (TALA) with the Chinese shipyard COSCO shipping (Qidong) Offshore, a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, one of the largest integrated shipping and logistics companies in the world, according to GTT's release.

This new agreement enables the yard to construct GTT’s technologies, for offshore LNG units, such as FLNGs1 or FSRUs2, as well as for Liquefied Gas Carriers.

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen. GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.