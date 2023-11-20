2023 November 20 11:42

APM Terminals starts the second phase of Tema Port Expansion

The second phase of the Tema Port Expansion Project was officially launched on 15th November by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to APM Terminals.

The initiative introduces a fleet of 15 cutting-edge gantry cranes at Meridian Port Services (MPS) container terminal and significant civil works development, reinforcing the port’s role as a paramount hub for West Africa. The terminal is operated by MPS, a joint venture between Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (30%), APM Terminals (35%) and Africa Global Logistics (35%).



The second phase of Tema Port Expansion Project encompasses the paving of an expansive 270,000-square-meter area, expanding the terminal’s footprint from 100 hectares to an impressive 127 hectares. The phased delivery of the first section, comprising 50,000 square-meter area, is slated for July 2024, with the entire project anticipated to reach completion by September 2025.

Since the launch of the Tema Port Expansion Project, it has led to the creation of numerous jobs across various capacities, with approximately 5000 workers employed in Phase 1 alone.



The acquisition of 15 state-of-the-art gantry cranes signifies a substantial boost to Tema Port’s cargo-handling capacity, aligning it with global trade demands. With a total of 12 quay cranes (STS) and 41 yard cranes (RTG), Tema Port is one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most efficient ports, garnering international acclaim from leading global shipping lines.

The expanded port boasts a 1.4 km quay with four deep berths, equipped with sophisticated container handling gantry cranes and Terminal Operating Systems. It can accommodate some of the world’s largest cargo ships, carrying up to 18,000 containers. Plans have also been confirmed for a crucial road link from the motorway to the Tema Port, with construction set to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

Highlighting Ghana’s attractiveness to investors, Mr. Philippe Labonne, President of Africa Global Logistics, articulated AGL’s strategic vision for Africa, emphasizing their commitment to creating job opportunities for the youth of Ghana.