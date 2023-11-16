2023 November 16 13:32

GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of 17 new LNG сarriers

GTT announces has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of 17 new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of a leading LNG player, according to GTT's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these 17 vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first quarter of 2027 and the third quarter of 2029.