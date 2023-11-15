2023 November 15 12:40

EU plans for Danish inspections to block Russian oil tankers

Denmark has been designated to inspect and potentially block tankers carrying Russian oil passing through its waters, as part of new plans by the European Union (EU), according to Reuters. Denmark would focus on tankers transiting the Danish straits without western insurance, using laws that allow states to inspect vessels they perceive as posing environmental risks.

The Danish straits are a crucial route for Russia, with approximately 60 percent of its seaborne oil exports crossing through them to reach international markets. Western officials admit that last month, hardly any Russian crude was sold below the $60 per barrel cap, even though it was imposed by the G7 group nearly a year ago.

Each day, the volume of Russian oil passing through the Danish straits is equivalent to about 2 million barrels of crude, or three Aframax vessels.

Enforcing insurance regulations is key to address these concerns, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The proposal relies on the capacity of Denmark’s naval authorities to stop and inspect the tankers. However, it raises the question of what actions Copenhagen would take if a ship refuses to comply.

The European Commission has not commented on the proposed measures, but its president, Ursula von der Leyen, has pledged to adopt further actions to tighten the oil price cap.





