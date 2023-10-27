2023 October 27 13:23

GTT and Deltamarin secure AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the design of an LNG dual-fuel VLCC

GTT and Deltamarin have obtained an Approval in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd's Register for their innovative design of a dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), which incorporates a 12,500m3 LNG tank equipped with GTT's Mark III Flex technology, according to the company's release.

The newly developed LNG-powered VLCC meets with current and future environmental objectives, and features GTT's Mark III Flex membrane, which enables a safe and efficient LNG storage. The concept developed by GTT aims at maximising vessel autonomy thanks to a large-capacity tank, giving ship-owners and charterers the benefit of longer trade navigation with a single refuelling operation, without any impact on cargo capacity.

Deltamarin and GTT explored various configurations and solutions to integrate this cutting-edge tank into the design. By leveraging advanced simulation tools and a holistic approach, the project not only delivers a LNG-powered vessel, but also sets new standards in energy efficiency and emissions reduction for VLCCs.

This innovative design fully complies with the environmental regulations set forth by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) until 2030. Compared to traditional oil-fuelled tankers, this LNG-fuelled VLCC design reduces CO2 emissions by at least 20%, while extending the operational range of vessels without compromising cargo capacity.