2023 October 27 12:54

Olaf Gelhausen appointed as Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals

As of November 15, 2023, Mr. Olaf Gelhausen will be joining APM Terminals as Chief Operating Officer, according to the company's release. In this role, he will be responsible for all COO-functions, including Global Operations, Asset Management, Automation, Project Execution, Asset Design and Engineering, LEAN, Decarbonization, and Procurement.

Olaf Gelhousen joins APM Terminals from the automotive supplier Brose where, as Member of the Executive Board, he was responsible for the companywide transformation, including Organizational Development and Project Management, HR, LEAN and the Business Service Centers.

Prior to his tenure at Brose, Olaf Gelhausen was COO of Thyssenkrupp Bilstein, in charge of Manufacturing Plants, Product and Process Development, Supply Chain and Quality Management, Operations, IT and HSSE. Under his leadership a new digitization and automation strategy was implemented, introducing machine learning applications, collaborative robots, big data analysis and additive manufacturing. Olaf Gelhausen also served as General Manager for Hella in China and brings very relevant experience from Operations, Procurement and Supply Chain leadership roles with Infineon Technologies, having worked in the US, Singapore, and Germany. Mr. Gelhausen is a German national, born and raised in Berlin. He has earned a PhD in physics from University of Technology Sydney, Australia as well as Master’s degrees both in Physics and Business in Germany.