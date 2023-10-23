  • Home
  • News
  • EFIP met for the first time with the Ecorys’ consortium for the study on Greening of Inland Ports
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 23 11:56

    EFIP met for the first time with the Ecorys’ consortium for the study on Greening of Inland Ports

    On 19 October, the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) met for the first time with the Ecorys’ consortium for the study on Greening of Inland Ports.

    Green Inland Ports is a study commissioned by the European Commission focussing on the sustainable development of inland ports. The project is going to result in solutions for the implementation and wide-scale roll-out of sustainability tools for TEN-T inland ports, embracing the key role that inland ports have in the realisation of the objectives of the European Green Deal to reduce transport emissions with 90% by 2050.

    The study team will organise a total of 10 workshops during the implementation of the project. This workshop in Belgrade was the first meeting of the study team with inland ports from across Europe. A second workshop is going to be organised on the 23 and 24 November when the project is going to be on the agenda of the Danube Ports Days. Furthermore, a total of 4 workshops are scheduled for 2024 and 4 workshops are going to be organised in 2025.

    A wide range of topics was discussed during the workshop, including the environmental impact of inland ports, solutions for urban and short-range IWT and digitalisation. The feedback and input from the participants feed into a survey round and in-depth interviews taking place the next couple of months.

    The study will develop Environmental and Sustainable Management Systems which will be tested in a selection of 10 inland ports who are willing to be part of the pilot phase of this project. This phase of the project will start late 2024 and has a duration of 8 months. The study team has launched an expression of interest inviting inland ports to be part of the pilot phase.

    EFIP in 2019 declared that inland ports have a role to play in Europe’s energy transition. Since then inland ports have been focusing on hydrogen development, on-shore power supply and solving urban logistics challenges.

    EFIP brings together nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 17 countries of the European Union, Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine. As Enablers of Green Logistics, inland ports are supporting all low- and zero-emission forms of transport by deploying the relevant infrastructure.

    The Green Inland Ports project is implemented by a consortium of Ecorys, CE Delft, Panteia, Planco, EICB, Pro Danube and Erasmus University Rotterdam. The study is commissioned by the European Commission and runs from November 2022 to November 2025.

Другие новости по темам: EFIP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 October 23

13:44 Eni signs long term LNG agreement for deliveries from North Field East expansion project in Qatar
12:38 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania
12:26 Mawani and SGP sign a contract agreement to establish a fully integrated logistics park
11:56 EFIP met for the first time with the Ecorys’ consortium for the study on Greening of Inland Ports
10:41 Wartsila signs a strategic partnership agreement for Decarbonisation Modelling with Raízen
10:21 Government of Canada announces construction of the Canadian Coast Guard’s first-ever hybrid vessel
10:02 MPA to launch digital bunkering on 1 November 2023
09:49 Singapore launches next stage of selection of low- or zero-carbon ammonia power generation and bunkering project developer
09:47 Russian seaports in Q3 2023: infographics and analytics

2023 October 22

16:19 Drydocks World completes conversion of Tango FLNG and Excalibur FSU vessels
14:08 A survey in South Korea showed that 64% of migrant workers in shipbuilding industry want to change jobs
13:27 Converted OSV enters service in the UK as an underwater surveillance ship
12:31 Korea's HMM creditors convert $739 mn bonds into shares
10:04 MOL tabletop drill prepares for serious marine incident

2023 October 21

15:39 Vancouver Fraser Port Authority joins IPCSA’s global membership
14:03 Stolt Tankers’ carbon-insetting programme is helping reduce emissions for customers
12:17 IMO holds a workshop on how to draft national legislation to implement IMO instruments
11:13 ABS Japan national committee meeting addressed transformational technologies, sustainability solutions, market trends in the shipping industry
10:09 Austal opens new maintenance facility supporting the TTCG

2023 October 20

18:07 Shell Western LNG and MSC Cruises completed the first bunkering of LNG-powered vessel MSC Euribia in Rotterdam
17:35 Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Asia for the first time in three years
17:07 Royal Niestern Sander successfully launches EasyMax 3
16:47 Prince Rupert Port Authority to begin construction on $750 mln export logistics project
15:46 Rosrybolovstvo’s total ‘crab quota’ sale price exceeded initial cost by almost RUB10 bn
14:59 Port of Valencia volumes up 2.09% to 6,294,649 tonnes in September 2023
14:30 DEME awarded new contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farm in Taiwan
13:54 NYK launches sixth LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier
13:25 China Classification Society issues certificate for the first hydrogen fuel cell powered demonstration ship “Sanxia Qingzhou 1 in China
11:41 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 11.8% to 829,429 TEUs in September 2023
11:09 Germany builds up LNG import terminals
10:30 ORLEN adds two new LNG carriers to its fleet
10:10 HD Hyundai partners with Siemens for smart shipyard construction
09:46 Russian grain exports to China soar more than threefold year-to-date
09:35 Kongsberg delivers 23% CO2 emissions cut for Norwegian coastal ship operator

2023 October 19

18:07 Nokia and EGC to deploy the first Private Wireless network at a Caribbean port for KFTL
17:46 SAFEEN Group and SOCAR sign MoU to collaborate on maritime and shipping sector in Azerbaijan
17:24 Hapag-Lloyd and Norsul to launch new joint venture company for cabotage business in Brazil
17:06 HPC to optimize Rail Terminal of ALG Company in Kazakhstan
16:54 Russia and China outline steps to boost transit freight traffic along the NSR to 50 million tonnes by 2030
16:42 COLI Shipping & Transport completes transport of a 140-tonne shiploader and related project cargo
16:15 E-Pusher 1 nominated for Ship of the year award 2023
15:43 Wilhelmsen Port Services assumes 100% control of joint venture in Sweden
15:23 COSCO SHIPPING South America signs strategic cooperation agreement with CCIC South America
14:59 Kalmar and GMP Le Havre continue partnership with another repeat order for hybrid straddle carriers
13:44 Seatrium successfully delivers Floating Production Unit for Gulf of Mexico project
13:25 HAV Hydrogen and Norwegian Electric Systems complete successful test of hydrogen fuel cell with control system
12:31 First RITM-200 reactor for the 22220-series nuclear-powered icebreaker Chukotka successfully shipped
12:01 Mabanaft and Fairplay Towage sign MoU for the supply of hydrogen to tugboats in the Port of Hamburg
11:34 Hamburg Port Authority adjusts port fees as of January 2024
11:17 ClassNK issues approval in principle for hydrogen-fueled vessel
10:47 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 42, 2023
10:41 CMHI contracts TMC for FPSO delivery
09:41 Global Ports announces Q3 and 9M 2023 operational results
09:29 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries starts construction of a 2-stroke LNG carrier for CoolCo

2023 October 18

18:07 ONE adds new service from Southeast Asia to India and Gulf
17:43 NYK, MTI and Nabtesco launch sound-analysis tool to detect ship-equipment abnormalities
17:13 APM Terminals Suape to operate the new container terminal in Pernambuco, Brazil
16:38 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
16:13 Russian parliament gives nod to LNG exports from the Artic projects
15:13 Gasum delivers LNG cargo to Inkoo terminal
14:43 ICTSI starts construction of new container terminal in East Java, Indonesia
14:03 Port of Helsinki total cargo traffic down 9.1% to 10.4 million tonnes in Jan-Sept 2023
13:34 Porthos to develop the first CO2 storage project in the Netherlands
13:11 Thuraya releases Cypod Solutions’ CyLock-Satcom Product
12:43 Excelerate Energy and Petrobras sign 10-year charter for FSRU Sequoia
12:10 Nowhere Networks enters a strategic partnership with Vantage Towers
11:42 Norwegian logistics company orders Konecranes Generation 6 mobile harbor crane for new terminal
11:29 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Fast Lines Belgium for the delivery of two Combi Freighters 3850
11:00 Egypt, China sign agreements to produce green fuel at Suez Canal Economic Zone
10:45 Norsepower to provide rotor sails for the third LNG-powered, wind-assisted LCO2 carrier for Northern Lights