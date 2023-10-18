2023 October 18 17:13

APM Terminals Suape to operate the new container terminal in Pernambuco, Brazil

This week, APM Terminals Suape received approval from Brazil’s National Waterway Transport Agency to change its cargo profile, enabling the terminal to operate containerized cargo and expand the area to be used by the terminal, according to the company's release. APM Terminals Suape will operate the new container terminal at the Governador Eraldo Gueiros Port Industrial Complex (Suape) in Pernambuco, Brazil. Operations are expected to commence in 2026 and will expand port competitiveness in the Northeast of the country.

APM Terminals Suape signed the addendum to the adhesion contract for the land at Estaleiro Atlântico Sul (EAS).

APM Terminals Suape will have a modern infrastructure to meet customers’ needs, with pioneering initiatives in port sustainability. All equipment will be electric, with cutting-edge technology and processes, such as a complete environmental management system, waste management, wastewater treatment, and groundwater flow modeling for pollution control.



It will also have its own 5G network, which will make possible to transmit information in real time to customers, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, the terminal will have remote-controlled rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), which will increase the agility of the terminal's operations, positively impacting efficiency and ensuring greater operational safety.

APM Terminals Suape will also promote the socioeconomic development of the region, which will have greater connectivity, potentially attracting new direct services from Asia and Europe.



The future terminal will be able to handle up to 400,000 TEUs and will increase the capacity of the port complex by 55%, generating direct and indirect job opportunities. The construction is expected to begin in 2024, with operations expected to start in the second quarter of 2026.