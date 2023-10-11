2023 October 11 13:57

GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of five very large LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of Yang-Ming

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of five very large container vessels fuelled with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) on behalf of the ship-owner Yang-Ming.

This is the first time that a Chinese ship-owner has opted for LNG propulsion technology for its container ships. This decision highlights the development and prospects of this fuel in Greater China, in line with the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

Used as a marine fuel, LNG is today the best currently available alternative to improve air quality, a major public health issue. It reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to a conventionally fuelled ship.

These five container vessels of 15,500 TEU each will be equipped with one single LNG fuel tank, with a capacity of 12,700 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT, offering a low and guaranteed Boil-Off Rate (BOR) for improved vessel operations.

The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.