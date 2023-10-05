2023 October 5 09:48

Rotterdam PortXL and GTT enter into strategic partnership

PortXL, the Rotterdam-based accelerator for maritime, sustainable start-ups and scale-ups, has formed a strategic partnership with French containment specialist GTT to work in the field of maritime innovation, according to Offshore Energy.



By having PortXL’s extensive network and GTT’s industry knowledge, the collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and shape the sustainable future of maritime operations.

PortXL and GTT will collaborate on various initiatives through this partnership, including the start-up acceleration program and industry-wide events.

This year, eight sustainable maritime start-ups and scale-ups have started their development program since September, already diving deep into the maritime ecosystem.



GTT has recently signed a technical services agreement (TSA) with compatriot shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group. Under the agreement, GTT will provide CMA CGM with maintenance and operation services for 49 ‘biomethane and e-methane ready’ LNG-powered container vessels, all equipped with GTT’s Mark III, Mark III Flex and Recycool technologies.