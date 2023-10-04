2023 October 4 12:29

GTT and Ascenz Marorka win a service contract for the maintenance and operation of 49 LNG-powered CMA CGM container vessels

GTT announces the signature of a Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. GTT will provide CMA CGM with maintenance and operation services for 49 “biomethane and e-methane ready” LNG-powered container vessels, all equipped with GTT’s Mark III, Mark III Flex and Recycool technologies.

This agreement includes GTT on-site technical assistance for inspection, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering services. Moreover, GTT Training will offer its extensive training program for onshore personnel and CMA CGM sea going crew. This program encompasses LNG training for the crews, supported by GTT’s exclusive G-Sim® training simulator, designed to replicate the future LNG operations of the vessels.

CMA CGM will also benefit from access to the HEARS emergency hotline, which enables ship-owners and their crews to contact GTT’s experts 24/7 to respond to operational issues.

Furthermore, GTT will equip these ships with Ascenz Marorka’s high frequency data collection systems to monitor and optimize their operational performance while continuously reducing energy consumption and emissions. CMA CGM onshore and offshore personnel will have access to Ascenz Marorka online platform and will benefit from advanced features like voyage management, vessel performance monitoring and as LNG fuel management.



GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT company, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platform for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, ESG and Regulatory Reporting, Operational Reporting and Weather Routing.