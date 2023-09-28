2023 September 28 17:41

FESCO increased cargo transportation between Commercial Port of Vladivostok and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by 6% YTD

The Group has undertaken the rotation of ships and increased the capacity of the line by 16%

FESCO Transportation Group says it has increased cargo transportation between Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, an asset of FESCO) and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky by 6%, year-to-date, to 15.2 thousand TEU including 3,106 TEU of refrigerated cargo.

The Group has undertaken the rotation of ships and increased the capacity of the line by 16%

FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy (FPKL) is a part of the FESCO’s intermodal route to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Containers are shipped by railway from Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkuts, Kazan, Samara, Rostov-on-Don and other cities of Russia. Vessels servicing FESCO Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy Line leave CPV every week. The voyage takes about five days.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.