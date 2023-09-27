2023 September 27 14:13

GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of Shandong Marine Energy (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2027.