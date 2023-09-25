2023 September 25 17:24

Number of ships servicing FESCO’s direct line between Saint-Petersburg and ports of China and India to double by year end

Image source: Telegram channel of FESCO

The number of ships operating on FESCO Baltorient Line, a direct service between Saint-Petersburg and the ports of China and India will double to 6 units by the end of 2023. Three vessels are currently operating on the line, according to the Telegram channel of FESCO.

Saint-Petersburg has welcomed new container ship FESCO Sankt-Peterburg with its first call as part of the first voyage on the line. The ship has delivered home appliances, cars, spare parts and other cargo from China and India. Over a period of 35 days, the ship visited 5 Chinese ports: Rizhao, Lianyungang, Shanghai, Ningbo and Yantian as well as the port of Mundra in India.

On 26 September 2023, the ship will start its return voyage. It will deliver vegetable oil, chemical cargo and temperature-sensitive goods to the Asian countries.

The ship built in China in 2023 has a length of 172 meters, width — 32.2 meters, deadweight – 31.49 thousand tonnes, capacity — 2,471 TEU.

According to IAA PortNews’ earlier report, FESCO Transportation Group launched FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL), a direct service from the ports of China to Saint-Petersburg in March 2023 as part of the development of the group’s Deep Sea foreign trade routes. FBOL is Russia’s first container line between China and the North-West region of Russia via the Suez Canal without transshipment in European ports.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk ,Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

