2023 September 22 14:51

Ascenz Marorka weather routing solution to equip the entire fleet of Clean Products Tankers Alliance

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, announces that its advanced weather routing solution has been selected by Clean Products Tankers Alliance (CPTA) to equip its entire fleet, according to the company's release. CPTA, a Joint Venture between Austral Product Tankers, International Seaways and a world-leading medium-range product tanker pool, operates approximately 20 vessels.

The Ascenz Marorka weather routing solution defines optimal shipping routes by integrating multiple operational, economic and environmental variables, while taking into account a wide range of operational and regulatory constraints. This technology is compatible with various vessel types and propulsion systems, regardless of the fuel source chosen.

CPTA already uses the Ascenz Marorka Smart Shipping platform to monitor the performance of its fleet. This new contract gives them access to the weather routing module and the assistance service provided by the Ascenz Marorka Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centre. The latter hosts maritime experts with a diversity of key expertise such as navigation, weather, vessel performance management, LNG cargo & operations management, offshore operations etc.

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT company, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering the one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, Weather Routing.

The Clean Products Tankers Alliance (CPTA), a world leading medium range product tanker pool, was launched in 2014. The members of CPTA jointly operate approximately 20 Medium Range IMO 2/3 product tankers mainly in the Americas. Trading patterns and commercial footprint have a clear focus on the Americas, establishing a niche trade utilizing US West Coast and US Gulf as main loading areas. The CPTA pool is directly managed by Products Tankers Management Company (PTMC), an affiliated company of Ultranav.



GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.