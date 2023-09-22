2023 September 22 15:21

APM Terminals Apapa – Ibdan rail connection opens for congestion-free business

This week, the Federal Government flagged off the first cargo movement on the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor from one of the three standard gauge rail lines at APM Terminals Apapa. APM Terminals Apapa is the only container terminal in Nigeria with on-site rail connectivity and therefore offers a unique multi-modal access to the terminal via road, barge and rail.



APM Terminals Apapa first restored the rail in the port in 2013 leading to the movement of containers from Apapa port to Kano and Kaduna via narrow gauge rail. Connecting the port to the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line offers cost advantages for consignees and reduces pressure on the road network.

At the start of this year APM Terminals Mobile (USA) kicked off a USD60 million rail infrastructure expansion and APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas also commenced a USD140 million expansion in response to growing cross border (rail) volumes as a result of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which entered into force on July 1, 2020.



