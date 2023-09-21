2023 September 21 12:38

Nine voyages made by FESCO’s container line from Chinese ports to Pevek this navigation season

Image source: FESCO

In the navigation season 2023, nine voyages have been made on FESCO Arctic Line from the ports of China to the port of Pevek in Chukotka. The service carried over 100 thousand tonnes of cargo, Denis Kanatayev, Commercial Director of FESCO Transportation Group, said at the conference on the Northern Sea Route development held in the framework of the Neva 2023 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg.

Denis Kanatayev also said that FESCO Anadyr Direct Line has transported 2,150 TEU under the Northern Delivery programme.

The speaker also told about the creation of the Eastern Transport and Logistics Hub in the territory of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (an asset of FESCO). It will become a part of the Euroasian Container Transit (EACT) project being implemented by Rosatom.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Rosatom, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker and Gazprom Neft Shipping signed a memorandum of cooperation in implementation of the EACT project at the Eastern Economic Forum. It is aimed at the creation of a regular container line for transit cargo transportation between the eastern and the western parts of Eurasia by the Northern Sea Route. The parties are to interact in construction and operation of the Artic fleet being created in the framework of the EACT project. In particular, they will look into the development of the required infrastructure to ensure the operation of fleet on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as bunkering of ships with LNG and other types of fuel.

The new generation ports will be created for the line – in the Murmansk Region’s Belokamenka (Western Transport and Logistics Hub, or WTLH) and in Vladivostok (Eastern Transport and Logistics Hub, or ETLH). In the ports, cargo will be transshipped from ice-class container ships to non-ice-class ships and back. Both WTLH and ETLH will be able to handle ships of up to 6,000 TEU. Each port will have a design capacity of about 10 million tonnes per year. During the pilot phase of the project, annual cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route is expected to exceed 800 thousand tonnes TEU.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

FESCO Transportation Group launched the FESCO Arctic Line in September 2020. According to the company’s statement, the service was intended to connect the ports of Provideniya and Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Area with the ports of China and the USA along the following route: Qingdao (China) - Taicang (China) - Provideniya - Pevek and Everett (USA) - Provideniya - Pevek. Multipurpose ice-class vessels ‘FESCO Uliss’ and ‘FESCO Paris’ were involved from July to October.