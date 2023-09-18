2023 September 18 16:24

The new Finnlines vessel M/S Finnsirius makes its first call to the port of Kapellskar

Shipping company Finnlines is making a major investment, introducing two brand new vessels on the Kapellskär – Långnäs – Naantali route. On 15 September the first vessel, M/S Finnsirius, made her maiden call at Port of Kapellskär, according to the Ports of Stockholm's release.

Finnlines operates daily services on the Kapellskär – Långnäs – Naantali route. Now the vessels on the route are being replaced with two brand new, newly-built vessels. The first vessel to be introduced is Finnsirus, making her maiden call at Port of Kapellskär on 15 September. The second vessel, Finncanopus, will arrive in January 2024.



Both vessels are Superstar class combined freight and passenger vessels and are the largest vessels in the Finnlines fleet. This means a significant increase in capacity on the route when the new vessels replace the current vessels, Finnswan and Europalink. The cargo capacity per vessel will increase by 24 percent to 5,200 lane-metres and the passenger capacity will double from the current 554 to 1,100 passengers. New for both vessels is that foot passengers will now be able to travel, without needing to travel by car, which was not possible previously.



Finnsirius will operate evening departures from Port of Kapellskär and morning sailings from Naantali.

Port of Kapellskär is one of Sweden’s largest and most important freight ports and an important link between Sweden and Finland. The location of the port, in combination with the extremely short approach fairways, make it possible to transport goods and passengers rapidly to and from the Stockholm and Greater Stockholm Region.