2023 September 14 18:06

Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel launched at Damen Shipyards Galati

On 12 September 2023, Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania held a launching ceremony for the PNS Hunain, one of a series of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) 2600 that Damen is constructing for the Pakistan Navy, according to the company's release.

Damen was awarded the contract to build the vessel, following its successful delivery of the first two vessels, PNS Yarmook and PNS Tabuk in 2020.

