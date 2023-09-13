2023 September 13 17:28

Port of Salalah facilitates new sea-air logistics solution via Oman

APM Terminals, which holds a 30% share in the Port of Salalah, has teamed up to offer an Sea-Air logistics solution via Oman for cargo moving from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Cairo Egypt, according to the company's release.

The new multi-modal service will reduce transit times by an estimated 20-40% compared to traditional east-west trade routes, and could deliver a cost saving of 10-20% compared to pure Air Freight solution. The innovative venture is unlocking tomorrow's potential today through integrated logistics solutions for customers.

The Port of Salalah, which is fully managed by APM Terminals, offers multiple service products, including a hub solution to connect new and emerging markets, making Oman a perfect gateway to the rest of the world. Oman is increasingly becoming an important hub for logistics, due to the strategic location of its seaports and airports and a strong presence of network catering to customers regionally and globally.