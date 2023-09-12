2023 September 12 13:43

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers is to raise $452 million to lease 29 pulp carriers and build one semi-submersible vessel

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers is to raise RMB3.3 billion ($452 million) to lease 29 pulp carriers and build one semi-submersible vessel, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The company will lease twelve 62,000 dwt, twelve 70,000 dwt and five 68,000 dwt multi-purpose pulp carriers as well a build a 65,000dwt semi-submersible vessel at Guangzhou Shipyard International.

China is the largest net imported of pulp capturing over a 30% share of the global market.

The expanding of pulp carrier fleet of Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers will further improve the company’s service ability for the growing pulp supply.

In the first half, Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers achieved over 90% performance growth attributed by the high demands from multi-purpose vessel and heavy lift vessel market.