2023 September 11 12:40

FESCO plans to ensure turnover of 10 million tonnes as part of Eastern Logistics Hub project

The company also plans to have a dry dock for ship repair in Commercial Port of Vladivostok

FESCO Transportation Group plans to ensure turnover of 10 million tonnes at Commercial Port of Vladivostok as part of the Eastern Logistics Hub project, Arkady Korostelyov, President and Chairman of FESCO’s executive board, said at the Eastern Economic Forum. According to him, a berth of up to 16 meters deep and a base of icebreakers is to be built by the company together with Rosatom.

Besides, the company is going to have a dry dock in Commercial Port of Vladivostok to repair its own and other company’s ships.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 150,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet exceeds 30 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.